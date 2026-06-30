Special Operations Coxswain: Become Canada’s maritime edge

By DND

For Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members seeking a demanding and rewarding challenge, the Special Operations Coxswain (SOC) specialist role offers a unique opportunity to enable maritime special operations. If you are prepared to meet high standards, operate in demanding environments, and contribute directly to Canada’s security, this is your chance to serve at the maritime edge of special operations.

SOCs are the primary specialists that operate in the maritime environment for Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM). They are directly responsible for conducting maritime tasks in close support of CANSOFCOM operations, both domestic and abroad. SOCs operate as part of Joint Task Force 2 (JTF 2), Canada’s high-readiness and precise special operations forces (SOF) unit. Trusted to safeguard national interests and combat terrorism at home and abroad, JTF 2 relies on SOCs to deliver a vital maritime edge in fast-paced, mission-critical roles.

Who can apply

Applicants must be serving Regular Force (Reg F) CAF members who meet the following prerequisites:

Canadian citizen

Possess minimum Level II (Secret) security clearance

Meet CAF medical standards

Be occupationally functional in current trade (any)

Reserve Force CAF members must successfully complete a Component Transfer to the Reg F within their occupation before starting a SOC application.

Selection process

Selection for SOC is a competitive and rigorous process, starting with your submission of a Notice of Intent through CANSOFCOM recruiting. Applicants are invited to proceed to the next phase if they are found to be suitable for selection.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command’s Special Operations Boat Coxswains conduct maneuvering training near Resolute Bay, in August 2024.

Physical readiness is essential for SOC selection. Candidates must meet the CANSOFCOM Physical Fitness Screening Evaluation (PDF, 3,2MB) standards prior to selection and again during assessment. These standards test strength, endurance, and operational fitness; selection evaluates existing readiness, it does not build it.

Professionalism is equally critical. Applicants must practice strict operational security (OPSEC) throughout the process. They are expected to embody discipline, adaptability, and a commitment to high performance.

Applicants who are successful on selection will attend the Special Operations Coxswain Course (SOCC), where they are trained to meet the high operational standards required of JTF 2.

Training and career path

All successful candidates begin as boat crewmembers, developing core skills in operating and maintaining high-speed craft. Through structured training and mentorship, crewmembers are expected to master:

Advanced navigation and manoeuvring

Tactical mission planning

Maritime insertion/extraction techniques

After gaining this critical experience, SOCs will go on to execute precision navigation and boat handling to support maritime counterterrorism and interdiction operations, a role requiring technical competence, strong judgment, and the ability to perform under pressure.

For more information or to begin the application process, contact:

CANSOFCOMRecruiting.RecrutementCOMFOSCAN@forces.gc.ca