HMC ships Moncton and Ville de Quebec were anchored near the MacKay bridge on May 11 to pay their respects to SLt Abbigail Cowbrough as her motorcade made its way to a Dartmouth funeral home. SLt Cowbrough was one of six CAF members who lost their lives when HMCS Fredericton’s Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece on April 29.