Interested in becoming a Ship’s Team Diver? Courses in 2020 will run from March 30 – May 11, from August 24 – October 2, and from October 19 – November 27. Prerequisites include request forms through your Chain of Command, successful Force Evaluation completion, dive dental screening, and an initial dive medical. For more information, contact the Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) at 902-720-1775 or on the DWAN at +FDU(A)Training@FDU(Atlantic)Training@Shearwater.