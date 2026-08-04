Sailor recognized for helping save a life during Indo-Pacific deployment

By Lt (N) Rosa Gutierrez

A Royal Canadian Navy sailor has been recognized by the Singaporean Civil Defence Force for helping save a person’s life after providing emergency first aid to an individual who suddenly collapsed.

At the time, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown was conducting a port visit in Singapore under Operation HORIZON. During an off-duty outing, Sailor 2nd Class (S2) Hassan Khalid, a Naval Electronic Sensor Operator serving aboard the ship, came across a person in medical distress. Working alongside two other bystanders, S2 Khalid helped perform CPR, deploy an AED, and provide oxygen ventilation. Their immediate response provided critical first aid that supported the patient long enough for the paramedics to arrive.

For his actions, S2 Khalid received the Community Lifesaver Award from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). As the highest tier of the SCDF’s community recognition program, this award recognizes individuals who have directly contributed to a successful lifesaving effort or risked their own safety while assisting others during life-threatening emergencies.

The recognition highlights the importance of first aid training and the ability to respond effectively when every second counts. S2 Khalid’s quick response and decisive actions helped save a life. “We are incredibly proud of S2 Khalid,” said Commander Jonathan Maurice, Commanding Officer of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Charlottetown. “He demonstrated the calm judgement, professionalism, and compassion we strive to instill in every sailor.”

Reflecting on the recognition, S2 Khalid said, “I’m very honoured to receive this award, but what means the most to me is knowing that I was able to help someone when they needed it. I joined the Canadian Armed Forces to serve, and I’m just grateful I was in a position to make a positive difference that day.”

Operation HORIZON reflects Canada’s growing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. HMCS Charlottetown is expected to return to Halifax in late summer 2026.