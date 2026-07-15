Ringing in your ears: What you should know about tinnitus

By Dekota Clayton, BSc, MSc, Aud-Reg,

Hear Right Canada

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What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the perception of sound that does not have an external source, so other people cannot hear it. Tinnitus is commonly described as a ringing, but some people hear other types of sounds, such as roaring, buzzing, or hissing. It can occur in one ear or both ears and can be intermittent or constant. Statistics Canada (2019) estimates that 37–43% of adult Canadians experience tinnitus, with about 7% reporting severe symptoms that affect sleep, mood, and concentration. Although it may seem simple to define, tinnitus is a complex condition associated with various health issues and can have a significant impact on your quality of life.

What causes tinnitus?

The exact cause of tinnitus is often unknown, but tinnitus is a sign that something is wrong in the auditory system. The auditory system includes the ear, auditory nerve, and the parts of the brain that process sound. Tinnitus can be caused from hearing loss, noise exposure, ear and sinus infections, diseases of the heart or blood vessels, thyroid abnormalities, certain medications, anxiety, stress, and head and neck injuries.

Why does tinnitus affect people differently?

Developed by Dany Pineault (2026), the iceberg model of bothersome tinnitus helps to explain why tinnitus affects people differently. On the surface are the auditory components, including the tinnitus, hearing difficulty, and reduced tolerance to sound. Below the surface are the possible contributing factors such as, unhelpful thought patterns, safety-seeking behaviours, stress, anxiety, depression, poor sleep, and reduced overall well-being. These underlying emotional and health related factors are known to increase the severity of the tinnitus.

What treatment options are available?

Currently, there is no cure for tinnitus, but audiologists can offer several treatments to help manage your symptoms. The treatment will depend on the severity of your tinnitus and how it impacts your quality of life.

Amplification (hearing aids) plays a critical role in managing tinnitus for those with hearing loss. The better you are hearing conversations and other environmental sounds, the less you may notice your tinnitus.

Sound enrichment (sound therapy) involves using external, pleasant sounds to reduce the perception of tinnitus. Sound enrichment is particularly useful in quiet environments when tinnitus is often the most noticeable.

Counseling helps you understand how to live with your tinnitus. The more you know about your potential aggravating factors, the better you can manage the symptoms.

Tinnitus habituation is designed to help the brain relearn. This approach combines counseling and sound therapy.

If you, a loved one, or a friend has tinnitus, speak to an audiologist or doctor to better understand how to manage and treat your tinnitus symptoms.

We are here to help! Give us a call at (902) 406-2413 to book your tinnitus consultation.

References:

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/82-003-x/2019003/article/00001-eng.htm

Pineault, D. (2026). Beyond amplification: A comprehensive, evidence-based approach to tinnitus management. Canadian Audiologist, 13 (1), 1-17