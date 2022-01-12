Register now for PSP Winter Challenge 2022

By CFMWS



You already know that exercise is good for your bod. But did you know it can also boost your mood, improve your sleep, and help you deal with depression, anxiety, stress, and more?

What better time to join the Winter Challenge – a fun way to be active and healthy!

From 31 January to 28 February 2022, challenge yourself to complete 600 minutes of Physical Activity over the course of the month. Track your total activity minutes and compete against other people across the country. You could win a limited edition PSP tuque or scarf and some other great prizes (Top 20 Overall and 15 draw prizes per week)! * You can also raise charitable funds in support of Soldier On.

Up for the challenge?



This year, the challenge is open to All CFOne members, including:

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members (Regular and Reserve Force) and their families

Veterans (former members of the CAF) and their families, including families of the deceased

Members of foreign military currently serving with the CAF and their families

Current Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services employees and their families

DND, MFRC, DRCC, DCC Employees and their families

You can participate individually or create a team of up to four people. Register and complete one of the activities below keeping track of your total minutes. At the end of the activity/day, log your total minutes of each physical activity completed.

Here are the activities that you can do during the challenge:

Skating Activities (Hockey, Ringette, Skating)

Court Sports (Basketball, Volleyball)

Racquet Sports (Badminton, Squash, Pickle ball)

Gym Sports (Dodgeball, Soccer)

Outdoor Winter Activities (Cross country skiing, Snowshoeing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboarding)

Hike/Walk

Bike (Indoors/outdoors)

Run

Swim

Strength Workout

Virtual Exercise Class (HIIT, Cardio, Spin, Yoga, Strength)

In-Person Exercise Class

Visit http://cafconnection.ca/winterchallenge for more information and to sign up to the Winter Challenge through the Race Roster platform.