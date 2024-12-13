Regional grappling event brings competitors to 12 Wing Shearwater

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Grapplers and combat sports practitioners from across the Atlantic region met at 12 Wing Shearwater recently for three days of action that included seminars from high-level athletes and exciting bouts on the gym floor.

Dubbed the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Regional Combative (Grappling) Championship, the event was organized by members of the 12 Wing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club and staff from Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax.

S1 Atlas Del Mar, a coach with the 12 Wing Club who brings professional mixed-martial arts and grappling experience, said the event was a labour of love for him and his team, who brought in outside guests from the Halifax Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Society and Yarmouth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club as instructors, as well as Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Gavin Tucker.

He’s a big advocate for the positive impact of grappling and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on its practitioners, both as a physical workout and for mental health and community building.

“I’m always trying to get all my friends onto the mat,” S1 Del Mar said.

“We have different ranks and trades across the Forces who are part of this – Everybody shows up and the egos all stay at the door. It doesn’t matter who you are, how big you are or how small you are. It’s about helping each other, self-improvement and brotherhood.”

Members of the 12 Wing club, including S1 Del Mar and MS Mat Collins, recently won gold and silver medals, respectively, at the civilian-run Submission Arts Atlantic Maritime Championship, while they stuck with coaching roles during CAF competition. For black or brown belt competitors at the top of the sport, civilian competitions provide the best opportunity for challenge and improvement, they said.

Organizers added they were excited about the turnout and enthusiasm shown through the week in Shearwater – the final day saw tournament-style competition and an informal medal ceremony to cap things off. Though hard-fought matches and a few accidental cuts brought a dramatic flair, the mood remained positive and there were plenty of hugs and handshakes shared between competitors.

S1 Del Mar said he’s hopeful to see more opportunity across the CAF for both experienced/professional grapplers and those who are newer to the sport. Regardless of experience level, the local club is ready to welcome new members, he added. Efforts are also underway to establish regular grappling sessions on the Halifax side for Fleet members, as well as all-female meets and youth sessions.

“We’re here to support the community in any way we can.”

The 12-Wing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu typically meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4 p.m. at the Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre. Keep up with the club on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/12wingbjj.