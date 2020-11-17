Recently retired PO awarded Sacrifice Medal

On November, 2, PO1 (ret’d) Steven Hatton was presented with the Sacrifice Medal by RAdm Brian Santarpia, Commander MARLANT and JTFA. PO1 (ret’d) Hatton deployed on several overseas missions including Op APOLLO, Op DANACA, and Op ATHENA. He recently retired after a 30-year career in the Canadian Armed Forces. The Sacrifice Medal was created to provide a tangible and lasting form of recognition for the sacrifices made by members of the Canadian Armed Forces and those who work with them who have been wounded or killed under honourable circumstances as a direct result of a hostile action or action intended for a hostile force. This honour replaces the Wound Stripe.