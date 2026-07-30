RCN video celebrates over 100 Years of Naval Reserve history

By Trident Staff

A new documentary video released by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) details the history of the Naval Reserve Unit, from the unit’s founding in 1913 to its pivotal role in the Second World War and the Cold War.

Historian and Naval Museum of Québec (NMQ) Project Manager Samuel Venière and Senior Guide and NMQ Researcher William Lacasse tell the story of how a small group of British Columbian volunteers became one of the most effective units in the Naval Service.

Venière and Lacasse also highlight the pivotal role of French Canadians in building the reserve unit, with the current Reserve Unit headquarters being held in Québec City where the 24 Naval Reserve Divisions (NRDs) across Canada are coordinated.

“What I find interesting about the history of the Naval Reserve today is that—though few people realize it—Canada’s history is closely tied to water: we are the country with the longest coastline in the world,” says Venière.

“The story of those men and women who sacrificed their lives and their health to serve in the First and Second World Wars—we owe them a great deal. Their legacy is the country we live in today. And that is something we must remember.”

The project was made as part of the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) #HelpLeadFight campaign, a social media recruiting initiative that highlights the core duties, training, history and operational readiness of the RCN.

The video can be watched on the official RCN YouTube Channel.