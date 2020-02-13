PSP seeking sports award nominations

Deadlines approaching local sports award nominations

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Sports awards season is quickly approaching, and with the annual CFB Halifax Sports Recognition Breakfast tentatively set for this April, PSP Halifax is seeking nominations for a number of different categories based on sporting accomplishments that took place in 2019.

The Sports Achievement Awards (Environmental Awards), include categories like Male and Female Athlete of the Year, along awards for Coach, Official, and Team of the Year. Those chosen to receive these MARLANT awards will then go on to be considered for the overall RCN awards, and if successful, will be nominated at the CAF Sports Awards ceremony in Ottawa later this fall. The local deadline for Achievement awards is February 28, and submissions should be submitted to PSP’s Isaac Habib at Isaac.Habib@forces.gc.ca. Nominations must include an 8×10 portrait, a sports action photo, and the completed form.

The other local award with a quickly-approaching nomination deadline is the Admiral Jones Shield, presented annually to the service member who contributes most in conduct, sportsmanship, and character to sport across the Formation. Only Non-Commissioned Members can be nominated; section and branch heads and command teams are strongly encouraged to consider their personnel and to nominate eligible candidates.

Criteria for the Admiral Jones Shield includes personal conduct and appearance, participation in sports and fitness at all levels, including on the organizational and developmental side, and supporting or being involved in community activities. Admiral Jones Shield nominations, or requests for more information, should be sent to Kevin Miller at Kevin.Miller3@Forces.gc.ca. The deadline for submissions is March 5.

Another set of awards includes the CAF Sports Hall of Fame, CAF Sports Honour Roll, Dedication to CAF Sports Award, Outstanding Contribution Award, and the new Soldier On Unconquered Award, which all have a nomination deadline of May 4. Winners are decided by a panel at NDHQ in Ottawa. Nominations should be sent to Christine Charron at sportsawards-meritesportif@forces.gc.ca, except for Soldier On nominations, which can be sent to SoldierOnNSNL-NENLSansLimites@forces.gc.ca.

Full information on criteria for submissions, along with the nomination forms themselves, can be found online at the link: https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/For-Military-Personnel/Military-Sports/CAF-Sports-Awards/Nomination-Process.aspx