Several promotions, commendations and sea-service insignias were presented by HMCS Montréal Commanding Officer Commander Travis Bain while the ship was in the vicinity of Greece and the Maldives in May. Seen here is Sailor 1st Class Cobham, second from left, after being promoted to his current rank. Montréal remains deployed as part of Operation Horizon, and recently took part in the multinational exercise Valiant Shield 2024 in the Pacific Ocean.