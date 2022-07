Royal Canadian Navy personnel, including future HMCS Max Bernays crew members, recently visited Irving Shipbuilding to tour the ongoing work on the ship as it gets set for upcoming sea trials. Max Bernays is set to be the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel to call Esquimalt, BC its home port. From left, LCdr Jeff Horne, Lt(N) Amiraslan Eskandari, CPO1 Tari Lightwood, and Cmdre David Mazur, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific.