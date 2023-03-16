Pink Shirt Day in Halifax

We are very happy to share some photos of our Defence Team celebrating Pink Shirt Day on February 22! Pink Shirt Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to wear a pink shirt to take a stand against bullying while promoting respect for all. Pink Shirt Day was inspired by an act of kindness in Nova Scotia and has since become a global movement.

Many thanks to all members who contributed to this year’s CFB Halifax Pink Shirt Day campaign by purchasing our custom shirt, wearing their own pink shirt or spreading the word. Bravo Zulu to those who helped behind-the-scenes with event coordination, t-shirt sales, t-shirt design and so many other aspects of this initiative!