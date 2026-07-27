Padre’s Corner: Support through the sailing season

By Padre Capt Justin McNeill

As the weather continues to warm and the summer months start to peak over the horizon, preparations are once again underway to set sail into another busy season. With this time comes a renewed sense of vigilance for both our frigates and families.

Sailing doesn’t just take time, energy, and effort on the part of our sailors and other support staff, but also on all those that continue to support the work we do as members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Our friends and families, both near and far, also feel the weight of what we do. In addition to service, roles and responsibilities can also increase during this time with children on summer break, tasks arising at home, and pets and plants require nurturing.

As a result, it’s important to be reminded of the value of support. It’s also important to remind those that continue to offer support that they don’t have to do these things alone.

One of the benefits of life with the Defence Team is that we often train with the mentality that we never do these things alone or in isolation. Even when the thought of having a bit more space might be nice on occasion, there are always fellow sailors at our side, training, fixing, and fighting with us and for us. We are a team, and this goes for those that continue to support us when we leave for sailing or training as well. From the support of friends and neighbours to the Military Family and Resource Centre (MFRC) and chaplains, there are teammates and supports ready and willing to both step up and step to make life a little bit better. So reach out, pick up the phone, or drop by and say hello. We all know how vulnerable it can feel to ask for what we need. In a day and age where vulnerability can sometimes feel like weakness, we have the power to counter this inaccurate narrative with the reality of who we are called to be: a community.

Chaplains are here to help. We sail with our ships, we live in our communities, and we are here to help whenever and however we can. There is a duty chaplain available 24 hours a day, every single day of the year to offer a helping hand and a listening ear. We care for all members and all families, regardless of what might be happening, without judgement. We are just one part of a larger team that is dedicated to providing care for all. In the Defence Team, we never do things alone, and our families and communities shouldn’t either.

Fair winds and following seas to all those setting sail this season and blessings on all those that continue to make what we do possible.