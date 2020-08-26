Operation NANOOK 2020

HMC ships lead allies in joint exercises during Op NANOOK

By Trident Staff

As Op NANOOK winds down, the ships participating in the CAF’s annual Arctic operation recently came together to conduct a number of joint exercises. HMC ships Ville De Québec and Glace Bay joined MV Asterix, HDMS Triton, USS Thomas Hudner and USCGC Tahoma for helicopter and boarding exercises at sea, with the goal of improving coordination among allies and preparing for a response to any potential safety or security issue that could arise in the future.

Earlier activities as part of Op NANOOK included a sail through the fjords of Nuuk, Greenland, led by HDMS Triton, as well as a photo exercise that saw all seven participating ships from Canada, the United States, France and Denmark form up at sea for a group photo.

This year’s Op NANOOK looked different than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions that don’t allow for any community outreach activities or port visits for reasons other than refuelling, but it remains an important part of showing the RCN’s commitment to the Arctic region, said task group commander Capt(N) Martin Fluet.