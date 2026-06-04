Open Spirit 2026 delivers real world impact in the Baltic Sea

By NATO Maritime Command

NATO ships took part in an international mine countermeasures exercise off the coast of Latvia between 1 and 13 May 2026. Open Spirit 26 brought together Allied and Partner navies, enhanced regional security, strengthened interoperability, and reduced the threat posed by historical naval mines in the region.

This year’s exercise was held in close coordination with Sweden’s national defence exercise Aurora 26, linking mine warfare with wider regional defence efforts.

Open Spirit 2026 is part of a long-running multinational effort in the Baltic Sea focused on clearing legacy explosive ordnance left behind from both World Wars, one of the region’s enduring maritime security challenges. Unlike many exercises, Open Spirit delivers a real-world operational effect. Every mine or explosive remnant located and neutralised immediately improves safety for commercial shipping, fishing, and local communities.

Open Spirit 2026 brought together ships from eight nations, nine diving teams, and five autonomous underwater vehicle teams in a coordinated effort to detect and neutralise hazardous legacy ordnance on the seabed. Using advanced underwater systems, participating forces conducted detailed identification of suspected objects and safely disposed of confirmed mines and unexploded ordnance, delivering a direct and lasting contribution to maritime safety in the Baltic Sea.

This activity strengthens international cooperation and enhances the interoperability, tactics, and procedures of mine countermeasure vessels, diving teams, and command elements.

Open Spirit rotates annually between the Baltic States, bringing together multinational forces to operate seamlessly in support of shared security objectives across the Baltic region, while reinforcing regional ownership and cooperation.

Nearly 400 military personnel took part in the exercise, alongside international naval vessels, including Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) led by Polish Navy flagship ORP Kontradmiral Xawery Czernicki.

The commander SNMCMG1, Polish Navy Commander Kacper Sterne said:

“Open Spirit provided an ideal opportunity to enhance capabilities in detecting and countermining sea mines from past conflicts, while also allowing forces to train the full MCM kill chain, maintaining a high level of SNMCMG1 operational readiness.”

SNMCMG1 is one of four standing NATO maritime groups providing continuous maritime presence and readiness in peacetime, crisis and conflict. Exercises like this contribute to Allied assurance measures, enhance interoperability and demonstrate NATO’s ability to operate across the entire North Atlantic, the Baltic sea and the Arctic approaches.