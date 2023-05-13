NFS(A) takes Mega floor hockey trophy

The latest CFB Halifax Mega Sports event took place from April 17-21 at the Fleet Fitness and Sports Centre, with 12 teams from the Base, Fleet and 12 Wing Shearwater vying for the title of floor hockey champions. Teams included Naval Fleet School (Atlantic), HMC ships Ville de Québec, Toronto, St. John’s, Margaret Brooke, and Harry DeWolf, FMF Cape Scott, Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), Real Property Operations Unit (Atlantic), 406 and 423 Squadrons, and a combined Submarine Force team. The finals were played between NFS(A) and St. John’s, with the Campus team taking a 5-0 victory to secure both the trophy and bragging rights.