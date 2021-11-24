New CSC Project Management Office opens in Dartmouth / Ouverture d’un nouveau Bureau de gestion de projet du NCSC à Dartmouth

New CSC Project Management Office opens in Dartmouth

By Joanie Veitch,

Trident Staff

The team at the Project Management Office, Canadian Surface Combatant (PMO CSC) Halifax detachment, celebrated their office’s grand opening with a barbecue and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18.

Wielding a giant pair of scissors, Commodore Rob Gray, Project Manager with the Canadian Surface Combatant Project, and Captain (N) Sean Williams, Base Commander of CFB Halifax, cut the ribbon, officially opening the office at the Bluenose Building on MicMac Boulevard in Dartmouth.

The office, which is part of a larger office complex owned and operated by J.D. Irving Ltd., is 24,000 square feet and currently holds about 70 employees, with more expected as the CSC project begins to ramp up.

As part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the CSC project will see 15 new warships built for the Royal Canadian Navy, replacing the retired Iroquois-class destroyers and the Halifax-class frigates. Construction of the first CSC vessel is expected to begin in 2023-2024.

Even in normal times, a large amount of work happens behind the scenes to get an office up and running. In preparation for the grand opening event, Cmdre Gray said he asked Tom Wyand, the Deputy Project Manager, for some key highlights.

“I received four pages of bullet notes, citing over 50 individual elements of work of dozens of individuals and many organizations,” said Cmdre Gray. “For those of you who work in this building, I hope you take a moment to reflect on the sheer magnitude of what has been accomplished. This is truly a collaborative effort… and all done during a worldwide pandemic. ”

During his speech, Cmdre Gray listed some of the many people and organizations who worked to get the new facility operational, including CFB Halifax base Information Services for their support on IT issues, Lt(N) David Palmer, Marine Systems Engineer with PMO CSC, and CPO2 Andrew Batchilder, who worked with the Naval Museum of Halifax to arrange for some of their artifacts to be displayed at the new building. Adding visual interest and historical context to an otherwise neutral working space, one of the displays that garnered attention at the opening celebration was a small hydrofoil built as a precursor to HMCS Baddeck.

Ouverture d’un nouveau Bureau de gestion de projet du NCSC à Dartmouth

Par Joanie Veitch,

Équipe du Trident

L’équipe du Bureau de gestion de projet, navire de combat de surface canadien (BGP NCSC), détachement d’Halifax, a célébré l’ouverture officielle de son bureau au moyen d’un barbecue et d’une cérémonie d’inauguration le 18 octobre.

Grâce à une paire de ciseaux géante, le commodore Rob Gray, gestionnaire de projet du navire de combat de surface canadien, et le capitaine de vaisseau Sean Williams, commandant de la BFC Halifax, ont coupé le ruban, ce qui a ouvert officiellement l’immeuble Bluenose sur le boulevard MicMac à Dartmouth.

Le bureau, qui fait partie d’un complexe de bureaux plus grand dont est propriétaire et exploitant J.D. Irving Ltd, fait 24 000 pieds carrés et abrite actuellement environ 70 employés. Ce nombre devrait augmenter lorsque les activités du projet du NCSC commenceront à croître.

Dans le cadre de la Stratégie nationale de construction navale, le projet du NCSC assurera la construction de 15 nouveaux navires de guerre pour la Marine royale canadienne afin de remplacer les frégates de la classe Halifax et les destroyers de la classe Iroquois mis hors service. La construction des premiers NCSC devrait débuter en 2023-2024.

Même en temps normal, une grande quantité de travail est effectuée dans les coulisses pour mettre en place un bureau. En vue de préparer l’activité d’ouverture officielle, le Cmdre Gray a dit avoir demandé des points saillants à Tom Wyand, gestionnaire de projet adjoint.

« J’ai reçu quatre pages de notes rédigées dans un style télégraphique qui indiquaient plus de 50 éléments de travail de dizaines de personnes et de nombreuses organisations, a déclaré le Cmdre Gray. Pour ceux d’entre vous qui travaillent dans cet immeuble, j’espère que vous prenez un moment pour réfléchir à l’ampleur de ce qui a été accompli. C’est un véritable effort de collaboration… et tout cela a été effectué durant une pandémie mondiale. »

Pendant son discours, le Cmdre Gray a mentionné certaines des nombreuses personnes et organisations qui ont collaboré en vue de rendre opérationnelle cette nouvelle installation, dont les Services d’information de la BFC Halifax pour leur soutien concernant les questions de TI, Ltv David Palmer, ingénieur en mécanique navale du BGP NCSC, et le PM 2 Andrew Batchilder, qui a collaboré avec le Musée naval d’Halifax pour que certains de leurs artéfacts soient exposés dans le nouvel immeuble. Une des expositions qui a attiré l’attention lors de l’inauguration était un petit hydroptère construit comme précurseur du NCSM Baddeck qui ajoutait un intérêt visuel et un contexte historique à un espace de travail autrement neutre.

« C’est une excellente exposition à avoir ici, avoir l’espace pour montrer quelque chose comme cela qui serait autrement entreposé », a déclaré le PM 2 Batchilder.