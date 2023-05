Prior to the naming ceremony for the Future HMCS William Hall, the ship’s inaugural command team was invited to Government House in Halifax on April 24 for an Assumption of Command Ceremony that was attended by current Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc as well as former Lieutenant Governor Mayann Francis. The new command team, from left in the back row, consists of Executive Officer LCdr Danielle Lapham, Commanding Officer Cdr Scott Kelemen, and Coxswain CPO1 Brent Williamson.