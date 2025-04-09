New CAF leaders mark PLQ completion

A Primary Leadership Qualification (PLQ) course graduation ceremony took place in the Naval Fleet School (Atlantic) drill shed at Stadacona on March 11. Forty-seven Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members completed this PLQ serial, which began on January 19. The seven-week course was held at CFB Halifax, with one week of field training at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Detachment Aldershot.

The CAF PLQ course is the foundation of all leadership training for non-commissioned CAF members, allowing for the development of leadership potential, advancement to the Master Sailor/Master Corporal rank, and opportunities for supervisory employment.