NDWCC Face of Base: Lt (N) Cody Wylie

By CFB Halifax

We are pleased to introduce our latest National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) Face of Base Halifax: Lieutenant Navy (Lt(N)) Cody Wylie!

Lt(N) Wylie serves as the Deck Officer in His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Halifax, where he is responsible for overseeing the administration of HMCS Halifax’s Deck Department. He works diligently with his team to ensure the ship’s sailors are progressing their training and keeping their skills sharp while on shore.

Originally from Whitby Ontario, Lt(N) Wylie joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 2011 as a Naval Warfare Officer and began his career studying military and strategic studies at the Royal Military College. He was posted to Halifax upon completing his degree, where he served as a Bridge Watchkeeper in HMCS Montréal and as an Information Warfare Officer in HMCS Harry DeWolf’s inaugural crew.

Throughout his career in the CAF, Lt(N) Wylie has been involved in many notable military operations. In 2021, he served with 1st Canadian Division HQ in Kingston, Ontario, where he developed training exercises to prepare Canada’s Disaster Assistance Response Team and in 2022, he was deployed on OP IMPACT/Task Force-Middle East as the Lead Planner for Task Force Capacity Building.

This year, Lt(N) Wylie is serving as Canadian Fleet Atlantic’s NDWCC OPI. He has been actively involved in organizing NDWCC fleet events, including the Kid’s Haunted House and the annual Chili/Soup Cook-Off. He saw the role of the NDWCC OPI as an opportunity to rally the fleet and serve our local communities. “Defence Team members should think of the NDWCC as a means to help their neighbours in their time of need. Our fundraising efforts work to support local charities, which could be supporting the families of someone we know.” He encourages local Defence Team members to do their part by getting involved in NDWCC events and initiatives.

Thank you, Lt(N) Wylie, for your many contributions to the CAF and for your involvement in this year’s NDWCC!