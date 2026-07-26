NATO Task Group visits New York City before being joined by HMCS Ville de Québec

By NATO Maritime Command

Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) arrived in New York City to participate in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and New York Fleet Week from 2–8 July 2026.

The International Naval Review brings together naval forces from Allied and Partner nations in a high-visibility demonstration of maritime cooperation, capability, and unity. SNMG1’s presence highlights the strength of the transatlantic bond and NATO’s ability to operate collectively with Allies and Partners.

“Standing NATO Maritime Group One’s participation in INR250 and New York Fleet Week reflects the strength and unity of NATO’s maritime forces,” said Commander SNMG1, Royal Navy Commodore Maryla Ingham. “Sailing as a Task Group of six multinational ships, we demonstrate every day that the Alliance’s greatest advantage is its cohesion, as nations work seamlessly together towards shared values and security. Engaging with partners and the public also underlines our commitment to transparency, cooperation, and the enduring transatlantic bond that underpins NATO.”

SNMG1 is currently composed of the German frigate FGS Sachsen (F219) as flagship, the Netherlands frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) and combat support ship HNLMS Den Helder (A834), Norwegian frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), and Turkish frigate TCG Oruçreis (F245). The task group’s ranks will soon grow closer to home: HMCS Ville de Québec sailed from Halifax on 15 July for a six-month deployment with SNMG1, and is set to join the group in the coming weeks.

The Royal Canadian Navy also had a direct presence at the event in New York, with HMCS St. John’s on hand for Fleet Week and INR 250 following the ship’s participation in the US-led FLEETEX 250.

Participation in INR 250 provides an opportunity to engage with the public, strengthen relationships, and showcase the professionalism and readiness of multinational maritime forces. The event was part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations and underscores the enduring cooperation between North American and European Allies.

As part of INR 250, public tours were available aboard several participating ships, giving people a firsthand look at how NATO operates and strengthens Allied security.