NATO ships demonstrate readiness during Neptune Strike 24-2

By NATO Allied Maritime Command

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) took part in NATO’s Neptune Strike 24-2 between October 24 – 30, showcasing NATO’s commitment to collective defence and maritime readiness.

During a series of maritime activities, SNMG2 conducted a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s Cavour Carrier Strike Group, made up of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour, its escorts, and ITS Martinengo. This collaboration clearly demonstrated the operational flexibility of the naval force, and its ability to conduct complex operations across different naval platforms.

Further interactions included a PASSEX with Türkiye’s amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, along with her embarked marine battalion and escort vessels. During anti-submarine warfare exercises, SNMG2 also interacted with Allied submarines – HS Pipinos of the Hellenic Navy and NRP Arpão of the Portuguese Navy.

Neptune Strike is designed to enhance NATO’s operational capabilities in response to potential crises. The focus is on integrating naval forces from multiple countries to ensure readiness and effectiveness in joint operations. By fostering collaboration between Allies, Neptune Strike strengthens deterrence and defence strategies in the face of evolving security challenges.

During Neptune Strike 24-2, SNMG2 comprised His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Charlottetown (Canada), Spanish ships ESPS Cristobal Colon and ESPS Cantabria and HS Aegean. This diverse naval task group exemplified NATO’s maritime strength and the commitment of member nations to joint security efforts.

“Participating in Neptune Strike highlights the unwavering commitment of NATO allies to maritime security and interoperability,” said the Commander of SNMG2, Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Matthew Coates. “The successful collaboration between SNMG2 and our allied navies exemplifies our readiness to respond to evolving challenges together. Activities such as Neptune Strike not only strengthen our operational capabilities, they also reinforce the bonds that unite us as a cohesive maritime force.”

SNMG2 continues to reflect NATO’s ongoing commitment to collective security and maritime readiness. The successful execution of Neptune Strike activities with Allied navies enhances interoperability and demonstrates the capabilities of member states to respond to potential threats. As geopolitical challenges continue to evolve, activities like Neptune Strike are essential in maintaining the strength and unity of the Alliance.