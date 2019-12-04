MARLANT members return from National Sentry Program

By Trident Staff

Three members of MARLANT were chosen to be part of the final contingent for this year’s National Sentry Program in Ottawa. The 23-person group was tasked with standing sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial from mid-October until November 10. The program runs from April to Remembrance Day, with different groups of CAF members from across the country taking up the mission through the seven-month period.

Name: LS Wayne Comeau

Age: 32

Hometown: Meteghan, NS

Unit: BIS Halifax

Years of service: 10

Awards/medals: General Campaign Star, NATO Article 5 – Active Endeavor

What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?

“It’s an honour to represent Canada and serve at the National War Memorial. This is my third time doing this task and I recommend it to everyone serving in the CAF.”

Name: LS Ashley Fletcher

Age: 31

Hometown: Bass River, NS

Unit: HMCS Montreal

Years of service: 5 years Reserve, 9 years Regular Force

Awards/medals: Canadian Forces’ Decoration

What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?

“I am extremely honoured to be performing sentry duties at the War Memorial for a second time. It is a privilege to be trusted with this duty again. I’m always moved when I witness the emotions that people have when they visit the War Memorial.”

Name: LS Joshua Rogers

Age: 29

Hometown: Kanata, ON

Unit: HMCS Windsor

Years of service: 7

Awards/medals: OSM – Op CARIBBE

What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?

“It’s an honour to represent Canada and to represent the submarine force. This is my second time doing this task and I highly recommend it.”