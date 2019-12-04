MARLANT members return from National Sentry Program
By Trident Staff
Three members of MARLANT were chosen to be part of the final contingent for this year’s National Sentry Program in Ottawa. The 23-person group was tasked with standing sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial from mid-October until November 10. The program runs from April to Remembrance Day, with different groups of CAF members from across the country taking up the mission through the seven-month period.
Name: LS Wayne Comeau
Age: 32
Hometown: Meteghan, NS
Unit: BIS Halifax
Years of service: 10
Awards/medals: General Campaign Star, NATO Article 5 – Active Endeavor
What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?
“It’s an honour to represent Canada and serve at the National War Memorial. This is my third time doing this task and I recommend it to everyone serving in the CAF.”
Name: LS Ashley Fletcher
Age: 31
Hometown: Bass River, NS
Unit: HMCS Montreal
Years of service: 5 years Reserve, 9 years Regular Force
Awards/medals: Canadian Forces’ Decoration
What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?
“I am extremely honoured to be performing sentry duties at the War Memorial for a second time. It is a privilege to be trusted with this duty again. I’m always moved when I witness the emotions that people have when they visit the War Memorial.”
Name: LS Joshua Rogers
Age: 29
Hometown: Kanata, ON
Unit: HMCS Windsor
Years of service: 7
Awards/medals: OSM – Op CARIBBE
What does performing sentry duties at the National War Memorial mean to you?
“It’s an honour to represent Canada and to represent the submarine force. This is my second time doing this task and I highly recommend it.”