Mooseheads DND jerseys added to Hockey Hall of Fame collection

By Trident Staff

The long-running partnership between Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax, the Halifax Mooseheads, and Camp HIll Memorial Veterans’ Memorial Building recently caught the attention of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

This year’s military-themed jersey for the Mooseheads’ annual DND Appreciation Night paid tribute to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) 100-year anniversary by featuring the RCAF 100 logo. In their own effort to recognize the RCAF Centennial, the Hall of Fame reached out seeking one of the game-worn jerseys for their temporary collection. They also recently received an RCAF 100 tribute jersey from the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League.

The Hall of Fame made the request after this year’s jerseys had already been auctioned or raffled off in support of Camp Hill, but one of this year’s winners generously offered to loan their jersey, worn on the ice by Mooseheads forward Jake Todd.

“We are thrilled to add this RCAF Centennial jersey from the Mooseheads for the Hockey Hall of Fame,” said Philip Pritchard, the Hall’s Vice President, Resource Centre & Curator, who has been known for 35 years as the “Keeper” of hockey’s top prize, the Stanley Cup.

Pritchard added that the Hall has further plans to include the jersey in a larger military-themed display incorporating other jerseys and hockey artefacts in its vast collection.

This year’s Mooseheads’ DND Appreciation Night and subsequent jersey auctions raised more than $25,000 toward Camp Hill’s Veterans Memorial Garden.