Military mom conquers Navy 10K challenges

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

When Trina Hall Samson learned that this year’s Navy 10K run would be held as an online Virtual Series, it was a no-brainer to get involved. As mom to a Navy daughter in Halifax and an Army son in Gagetown, she said she loves to support military events and be a part of the wider CAF community.

“I was there last year for the Navy 10K, which was my first year, and I ran it alongside my daughter,” she said.

“If it was happening in person this year, I would definitely be back.”

Instead, she’s gone all in on the Virtual Series, logging her runs on the Race Roster platform, completing challenges and posting selfies online. She completed the 75 kilometre challenge for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, and is now working on completing a second 75km before the August 2 deadline.

“It’s definitely been motivating and it’s made it a lot of fun,” she added.

Samson began exercising seriously when her daughter, AB Adonica Samson, joined the CAF three years ago, promising to hit the gym through the 12 weeks that her daughter would be undergoing Basic Training.

“We had a deal, and I thought it was going to last 12 weeks, and now it’s been almost three years,” she said. And since the closure of most gyms in March, she’s taken to running as one of her main forms of activity, which made the Navy 10K a great fit. She said she’s even made new friends online through chatting with other runners or other participants in the PSP daily Work-INs on Facebook, and that she’s greatly appreciated the work of the whole PSP Halifax team over the last four months.

“Being part of this larger military family is amazing, and it’s a big part of why I started and why I’ve kept going with my fitness journey.”

It’s not too late to get involved in the Navy 10K Virtual Series, which continues until August 23, with new challenges still being posted. Participation is free, with individual and team categories, and all of the information needed can be found at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31929/navy-10k-run-virtual-series.