On May 25, American Memorial Day, the CFB Halifax Base Commander and Base Chief joined Kevin Skillin, the U.S. Consul General in Halifax, and several members of the United States Navy (USN) Personnel Exchange Program (PEP) at Deadman’s Island to honour these fallen U.S. service members and all members who have died in the line of duty. Many thanks to our Senior Base Chaplain, LCDR(USN) Gardner, for coordinating this intimate ceremony.