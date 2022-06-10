Meet our Corporate Partners: Metro Self-Storage continues to support the CAF

By PSP Corporate Services,

Metro Self-Storage has been operating in Halifax for more than 30 years, and with thousands of military and defence personnel in the region, members of the DND community have always been an important part of their clientele.

But their relationship with the defence team goes beyond just business. Metro Self-Storage has been a Corporate Partner with PSP Halifax and a supporter of CAF events and initiatives in the area for more than a decade, including at the annual DND Family Days, which last took place in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Through our partnerships with PSP over the years, being involved with Family Days and other events, we’ve been able to broaden this relationship even further with the military, and make it clear that this is a community we’re here to serve and that we can help,” said Aaron Flynn, Metro Self-Storage’s Operations Manager.

Postings, ship deployments, and other aspects of Canadian Armed Forces life mean that storage space is a common need for our people. In addition to discounts for CAF members and veterans, staff at Metro Self-Storage say they always try to be flexible when schedules change on short notice, and even plan ahead for posting seasons or major deployments to be ready for an influx of customers.

The support for our members from Metro Self-Storage, both through their business offerings and as a corporate sponsor, continues to be appreciated.

“They’re one of our partners who have been with us for years and who have stayed with us through the COVID-19 period, continuing their support as we were forced to pivot away from our large annual events,” said Missy Sonier, PSP Halifax Corporate Services Manager.

“We’re so thankful to have Metro Self Storage supporting our Canadian Armed Forces members and families, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our DND Family Days in 2023.