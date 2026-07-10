MCDV deployment to focus on mine countermeasures

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Moncton and Edmonton will spend the next four months putting their advanced mine countermeasure capabilities to use while sailing alongside NATO allies.

After departing from Halifax on July 7, the two Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDVs) are deploying on Operation REASSURANCE to join Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) in European waters.

The ships are equipped with a suite of mine countermeasure tools and specialists, including the REMUS 100 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and teams of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) clearance divers.

“Our ship will be part of a multinational force comprised of minehunters and minesweepers that primarily engage in search and explosive ordnance disposal tasks to minimize the threat from sea mines, thereby contributing to global navigation safety,” said Lieutenant-Commander (LCdr) Justin Wong, Commanding Officer of HMCS Moncton and Canadian task force commander for the deployment.

“The group’s other tasks also include the protection of critical undersea infrastructure, from pipelines to data and energy cables.”

RCN leadership highlighted the importance of NATO’s collective defence and maritime security to Canada, describing the mission as a showcase of Canada’s commitment to allies as well as the professionalism and capability of RCN sailors.

“Every sailor brings a unique skill set, and it’s their collective effort, discipline, and trust in one another that enable us to succeed. As we deploy with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One, our team is ready to contribute meaningfully alongside our Allies and uphold the high standards expected of the Royal Canadian Navy,” added LCdr Wong.