MARL SE hosts info booths, photo showcase for Environment Week

By Alexandra DeCoste,

Environmental Engineering Co-op Student, MARLANT Safety and Environment

Established in 1971, Canadian Environment Week celebrates environmental achievements and encourages individuals and organizations to contribute to the conservation and protection of our natural environment. Aligning with World Environment Day on June 5, Environment Week provides an opportunity to recognize key environmental themes and reflect on the actions we can all take to support a more sustainable future. This year’s celebrations also aligned with Clean Air Day on June 3, further emphasizing the importance of protecting the air, land, and water that sustain us.

This year, Maritime Forces Atlantic Safety and Environment (MARL SE) marked Environment Week by highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship, sustainability, and education. Throughout the week, MARL SE shared daily communications and resources focused on a range of topics. These included the impacts of invasive species on local ecosystems and practical ways to help prevent their spread, the importance of clean air, the benefits of green spaces in our communities, and the mission behind World Environment Day. Each theme reinforced the collective role we all play in supporting meaningful and lasting environmental change.

Prior to Environment Week, Defence Team members were invited to participate in the MARL SE Nature Photo Showcase. This initiative encouraged individuals to capture and share the beauty and diversity of the natural environment around them. Randomly selected photos were featured in daily Environment Week communications, with additional submissions to be included in the MARL SE 2027 calendar. Members are encouraged to revisit the Environment Week communications to view the featured images and learn more about the topics highlighted throughout the week.

During Environment Week, MARL SE also hosted information booths at several locations, including Willow Park, Stadacona, and His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard. These booths provided Defence Team members with the opportunity to engage with MARL SE personnel, ask questions, and learn more about how MARLANT works to support environmental stewardship, sustainability objectives, and the protection of species at risk. Thank you to everyone who visited the booths and shared their experiences, as well as the actions they and their communities are taking to help protect the environment.

At the Dockyard location, MARL SE was pleased to welcome Ru Yap, the Sustainability Awareness Coordinator with CFB Halifax’s Energy Performance Contract, which began in 2021. Ru provided updates on the project’s progress and highlighted one of its most exciting initiatives: the solar array at 12 Wing Shearwater. This project will include 1,428 solar panels and is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 90 average Nova Scotia homes each year.

While Environment Week 2026 has come to a close, its values and objectives remain relevant year-round. Environmental protection requires a collective effort, and each of us has a role to play. Whether through large initiatives or small changes in our daily routines, every action contributes to protecting our environment and building a more sustainable future.