Making aviation connections, advancements at women’s industry conference

By 14 Construction Engineering Squadron

Corporal Kaitlyn Heighton, from 144 Construction Engineer Flight (144 CEF) Pictou, attended the Canadian Women in Aviation (CWIA) Conference 2026, held at Le Centre Sheraton in Montreal from May 12 to 14. Established in 1991, the CWIA brings together women from all sectors of the aviation industry to network, share ideas and inspire one another.

The conference provides a comprehensive program of presentations, breakout sessions, workshops and industry engagement opportunities focused on professional development and the advancement of women in aviation and aerospace. This conference was recognized as one of the largest of its kind, drawing approximately 300 women working in the aviation industry. This year, a total of 180 nominations were received across the Defence Team, with planned Royal Canadian Air Force attendance of up to 75 participants – almost tripling last year’s participation.

Throughout the conference, Heighton participated in the program, gaining insight into current trends, challenges and opportunities within the aviation industry. Workshops emphasized professional growth, leadership development and technical and operational topics relevant to air operations support and aviation careers. A key takeaway was the importance of networking and continuous professional development in building a successful career. She actively engaged in tradeshow and networking events, establishing connections with Canadian Armed Forces members, civilian organizations and industry professionals. Heighton had the opportunity to participate in industry tours, further enhancing exposure to aviation operations and best practices.

The conference concluded with the “Cleared for the Future” gala, reinforcing the importance of mentorship, inclusion and continued professional development within the aviation sector.

“This experience really brings home that what we do at 144 CEF,” said Major Mandy Landolt, commanding officer of 14 Construction Engineering Squadron.

“By engaging at CWIA, our members not only strengthen trust and recruitment, but also inspire the next generation while showing that every successful flight depends on the people, partnerships, and infrastructure behind it.”

For women considering aviation, it is a reminder that there is a place for them in shaping the future of the Royal Canadian Air Force on the ground, in the air, and across all aspects of its operations.