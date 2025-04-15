Join us in creating positive change: Become a Defence Representative

By DND

The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre’s Restorative Engagement (RE) program is inviting CAF members and DND public service employees from all walks of life to join our upcoming Defence representatives’ cohorts. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a transformative journey that is making a real difference.

Get involved

As per the DM/CDS Message published on July 30, 2024, creating a safe and respectful workplace for all Defence Team members is a collective responsibility and a top priority. Your participation is key to driving culture change and addressing sexual misconduct in DND/CAF. Join us in making a difference.

Why Should you Become a Defence representative?

Becoming a Defence representative allows you to be a catalyst for positive change. You will play a crucial role in fostering a culture of respect and inclusion while gaining invaluable insights and developing essential leadership skills. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Learn and Grow: Engage in reflective learning activities, considering diverse viewpoints and challenge your own assumptions about sexual misconduct.

Understand and acknowledge: Gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of those affected by sexual misconduct and the significant impact it has on their lives and careers.

Develop Leadership Skills: Enhance your empathy, active listening, and supportive communication skills, which are vital for effective leadership.

Make a Difference: Contribute to meaningful culture change and learn how to engage restoratively without causing harm.

We offer four different cohort options to fit your schedule and circumstances:

Option 1: All Ranks/Levels

Learning sessions, engagement sessions, debriefs, and planning. Eight weeks, full time.

Option 2: All Ranks/Levels

Learning sessions, engagement sessions, debriefs, and planning. Two weeks full-time at the beginning and at the end + periodic participation over 5-6 months.

Option 3: Col/Capt (N), LCol/Cmdr, CWO/CPO 1, EX-01s, EXs minus 1, and middle managers

Periodic participation over 6 to 8 months. Six learning sessions, a minimum of 2 days of engagements, and 4.5 hours of debriefs and planning.

Option 4: General Officers and Flag Officers/EX-02s & up

Periodic participation over 12 months. Three learning sessions, approximately 3 days of engagements, and 2 hours of debriefs and planning.

Information Sessions Available

If you’re considering becoming a Defence representative but are unsure about the role we encourage you to request an information session. This will help you understand what’s involved and how you can contribute.