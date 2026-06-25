Installation of “No Trespassing” signage at Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot Bedford

By DND

Residents of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) – particularly those who reside near and/or frequent Admiral Cove Park lands bordering Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot (CFAD) Bedford – are advised that new Department of National Defence (DND) “No Trespassing” signage will be installed along the western perimeter of CFAD Bedford property in late June 2026. In accordance with National Defence Security Orders and Directives, signage will be installed at regular intervals of approximately 90 metres along the property boundary.

Once signage is installed, the public will not be authorized to enter CFAD Bedford property via the Admiral Cove Park wilderness area and will not have access to the informal eastern loop of the Admiral Cove Park hiking trail system, as it encroaches on DND/CFAD Bedford property. The park trails are not formally established or maintained by HRM but are used as rough terrain hiking areas by the public. Any trail flags/markers on DND property will be removed.

Trespassing at CFAD Bedford is unsafe and can impact the ammunition depot’s licensed storage limits. Increasing public awareness of the depot’s western property line and discouraging unauthorized access through clearly posted signage are essential for public safety and will support current and future Canadian Armed Forces capabilities and operations, including support to new fleets and ammunition compatibility requirements.

Canadian Forces Base Halifax recognizes that Admiral Cove Park is a valued recreational and urban wilderness area, and efforts will be made to minimize disruptions. We appreciate the public’s understanding and regret any inconvenience.

Contact

Canadian Forces Base Halifax Public Affairs

Department of National Defence

Phone: 902-721-0560 | 902-478-9416