His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Summerside, deployed on Operation Caribbe, took part in two significant seizures of illicit material at sea in recent weeks. Working alongside United States Navy and Coast Guard partners, Summerside assisted in capturing roughly 620 kg of contraband on June 28. Another interdiction of a suspicious vessel on June 7 led to the seizure of 175 kg of cocaine in the Central Caribbean Sea.