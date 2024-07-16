HMCS Montréal hosts Canada-Korea street hockey tournament

The ship’s company of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Montréal has been keeping active during their ongoing Operation Horizon deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Sailors have been taking shifts cycling on board in support of the 2024 Navy Bike Ride, and the ship recently hosted a day-long street hockey tournament while alongside in Seoul, South Korea. Participants included Canadian sailors, other Canadians in Seoul, and military partners including members of U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea. HMCS Montréal thanked the Embassy of Canada for Korea for help in organizing the initiative.