HMCS Margaret Brooke welcomes new CO as ship heads for refit

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke has undergone a change of command following a two-year tenure under Commander (Cdr) Teri Share that saw the ship achieve a number of historic firsts for a Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) vessel. Under her command, Margaret Brooke became the first RCN ship to visit Antarctica, supported the first all-Canadian Antarctic scientific expedition, and completed the only RCN voyage to both the Arctic and Antarctic in the same year.

Commander (Cdr) Justin Robicheau took command of the vessel from the outgoing Commanding Officer Cdr Share during a ceremony on Margaret Brooke‘s flight deck on July 10.

In 2025, the ship completed a 119-day deployment to South America and Antarctica as part of Operation PROJECTION, supporting a team of Natural Resources Canada scientists in climate change research. Along the way, Margaret Brooke visited nine ports throughout South and Central America to strengthen the bonds between Canada and its partners in the region.

“Not only were we able to do all this amazing scientific work in the South and in Antarctica, but the relationship building we were able to accomplish within Latin American countries… was phenomenal,” Cdr Share said of the deployment, which saw the ship sail over 25,000 nautical miles.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French praised Cdr Share’s tenure, noting she took over two years ago and ensured the ship’s company was “immediately ready for all the operational commitments.”

He also praised her ability to build a cohesive and motivated team.

“Your leadership and your personality are a contributing factor to the great morale and positive attitude that pervades throughout the ship and it’s infectious throughout the entire fleet as well.”

Cdr Share, reflecting on her command, expressed gratitude to her family and the crew for their support throughout her tenure.

“It truly takes a village to raise and sustain a captain.”

The incoming CO, Cdr Robicheau, previously served as Executive Officer aboard HMCS William Hall. In his incoming address, he shared the three leadership principles he received from his grandfather on the day he joined the Navy: to be “fair, firm, and approachable.”

He praised the example set by Cdr Share, stating “the professionalism, pride, and confidence I have witnessed in this ship’s company over recent days are a direct reflection of her leadership.”

Cdr Robicheau and the crew of Margaret Brooke are now tasked with sailing the ship up the St. Lawrence River for participation in the Marine Careers Expo 2026, followed by repairs and refits in Quebec. The ship left Halifax on July 16, less than a week after the change of command ceremony.

“It is no small feat,” said Cdr Robicheau of the coming work, “but by applying lessons learned from previous refits, we will regenerate this asset for the RCN and prepare her for the next operational cycle.”