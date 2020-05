At their Annual Ceremonial Review, the cadets of RCACC 2940 Cheticamp had the honour of meeting several RCN sailors who had sailed in HMCS Margaree. CPO2 Jeff Pearson was the Reviewing Officer and he was joined by Scott MacDonald, PO2 (ret’d) Scott Mackay, CPO2 (ret’d) Jed Lockyer, PO2/Sgt (ret’d) Tony MacDougall, Delmar MacDonald, and Steve White. The cadets restored Margaree’s anchor as well as the signage identifying the anchor and the reason for its placement in the Margaree area.