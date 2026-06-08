High-stakes scenario, wide-scale cooperation: VITAL ARCHER 2026

By DND

Training for critical national security threats we hope never happen; that’s what Exercise VITAL ARCHER is intended for.

Beginning in 2013 as a tactical exercise between the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) and U.S. military counterparts, it has since evolved to reinforce a whole-of-government approach to crisis response. It is now an annual exercise bringing together Canadian and the United States militaries, law enforcement, national security, and civilian partners to train interoperability and preparedness in the event of a weapon of mass destruction threat on Canadian soil.

This year, the exercise was held from March 23 to April 15, in multiple locations across Canada and the United States. Eleven different federal agencies participated, including Public Safety Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency. The United States military also participated remotely from within the United States.

VITAL ARCHER 2026 culminated with an on-the-ground tactical exercise, held from April 13 through April 15, involving CANSOFCOM, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Toronto Police Service (TPS), executing a kinetic intervention on the Toronto waterfront.

As VITAL ARCHER evolved, participation has broadened, including a municipal agency this year for the first time. Building strong ties between federal, provincial, and municipal entities is critical to ensuring a robust response to public safety threats. In this role, TPS was an invaluable partner, bringing an operational perspective shaped by policing a large and complex urban environment, reflecting the importance of coordinated responses across all levels of government.

Major cities like Toronto and Vancouver provide real-world settings, allowing agencies to test coordination, logistics, and responses in environments where they may be required to operate. For CANSOFCOM, exercising in unfamiliar areas within complex infrastructure provides our personnel with realistic and challenging scenarios that better prepare them for any future deployments, while also providing the opportunity to train with different organizations. For municipal agencies like TPS, Exercise VITAL ARCHER helps inform planning for events requiring a coordinated, multi-agency, and multi-jurisdiction approach to public safety.

The coordination required for a whole-of-government response to a high-risk and complex situation makes VITAL ARCHER a unique and crucial exercise. It offers the scale required for all agencies involved, both Canadian and American, from the municipal level upward, to better prepare and further develop the necessary network of partnerships to succeed, strengthening the Canadian Armed Forces and the Government of Canada’s readiness to respond.