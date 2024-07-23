Health Promotion spotlight: Lt(N) Audrey-Maude Robitaille

By Joy Geizer,

Health Promotion Services (CFB Halifax)

It is common for our Health Promotion (HP) team to see familiar faces over several of our programs. They might be Sentinels, members preparing for deployment, or folks looking to develop supervisory skills on their way to a potential promotion. In our 20+ years supporting the Defence Team, we have always enjoyed seeing participants take an interest in their own personal and professional development.

Sometimes a participant stands out as a leader – someone who is not only participating for personal benefit, but also for the benefit of others.

Lieutenant (Navy) Audrey-Maude Robitaille has taken it several steps further. As an officer at Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) Headquarters, Lt(N) Robitaille has encouraged her team to participate in our programs and made it her mission to be in the classroom herself as well.

She’s eager to learn, share her knowledge with others, and become a true advocate for placing importance on health and wellbeing. We were thrilled when she was nominated to become a Unit Health Promotion Representative this summer.



We reached out to find out more, and here’s what she had to tell us. The Health Promotion team looks forward to a great partnership with Lt(N) Robitaille!

Name: Lt(N) Audrey-Maude Robitaille

Unit : MARLANT HQ

Number of years in the CAF: 19

What encouraged you to sign up for your first course with HP?

Upon receiving the list of available courses a couple weeks ago, our supervisor proactively suggested we take advantage of these opportunities to broaden our skill set and knowledge base. The first course I took was ‘Respect in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)’ which is a great starting point as it underscores the importance of mutual respect and professionalism withing the CAF.

Why did you begin recommending HP courses to your colleagues?

I believe members can benefit greatly from taking these courses, from both an individual and a team perspective. It demonstrates a member’s commitment to their own professional development, but also their growth within the organization.

I have come to think that the HP courses can be extremely beneficial for members, as they provide valuable and broad knowledge related to maintaining physical and mental well-being. The (Halifax and Region) MFRC also offers courses that cover topics such as nutrition, stress management, alcohol, drug, and gaming awareness and so many more. By participating in such courses, members can enhance their personal health and resilience, which in turn can positively impact their performance and readiness in their military duties.

Can you tell us about your Health Promotion binder?

I had such a positive experience learning and revisiting information on all these topics that I took the initiative to compile everything into a binder. It is probably my very organized nature that led me to do it, but I also thought that by consolidating all this information, I was also creating a valuable resource that could benefit others in my workplace who may seek similar knowledge in the future.

What would you tell a new CAF member about health and wellness within the organization?

Providing members with access to a wide range of HP courses is essential for promoting overall well-being and adaptability. And by prioritizing the health of its members, the CAF demonstrates a commitment to supporting their readiness and effectiveness.

I believe new members should prioritize their health and wellness from the beginning of their service to establish a strong foundation for a successful career in the CAF. Taking these courses will definitively help in providing key information on various subjects, such as the resources offered by the CAF and how to access them, or how to maintain a balance between military duties and personal life.