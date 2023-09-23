News

Health Promotion October schedule

By the Health Promotion Team

With multiple holidays on the horizon, we have done our best to adjust our schedule to fit your schedule. Here are the upcoming programs and events from Health Promotion in October

AODGGA (MITE code)
Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness
27 – 28 September 0800-1600hrs/ 0800-1200hrs
Halifax

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
5 October 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater

Better Health: Nutrition Edition
6th & 13th  October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200 hrs
Halifax

Mental Fitness & Suicide Awareness (MITE code)
19 October 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
16th October 800-1600hrs
Halifax

Nutrition Pilot Program
17th & 18th  October (2 sessions over 2 days) 0800-1600hrs
Halifax
To register for this pilot program, please contact our positional mailbox HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
25th October 800-1600hrs
Shearwater

Managing Angry Moments 
20th & 27th October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater

Better Health: Top Performance
30th October 0800-1500 hrs
Halifax

All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration , or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca