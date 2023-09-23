Health Promotion October schedule

By the Health Promotion Team

With multiple holidays on the horizon, we have done our best to adjust our schedule to fit your schedule. Here are the upcoming programs and events from Health Promotion in October

AODGGA (MITE code)

Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness

27 – 28 September 0800-1600hrs/ 0800-1200hrs

Halifax

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

5 October 0800-1600hrs

Shearwater

Better Health: Nutrition Edition

6th & 13th October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200 hrs

Halifax

Mental Fitness & Suicide Awareness (MITE code)

19 October 0800-1600hrs

Shearwater

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

16th October 800-1600hrs

Halifax

Nutrition Pilot Program

17th & 18th October (2 sessions over 2 days) 0800-1600hrs

Halifax

To register for this pilot program, please contact our positional mailbox HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

25th October 800-1600hrs

Shearwater

Managing Angry Moments

20th & 27th October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200hrs

Shearwater

Better Health: Top Performance

30th October 0800-1500 hrs

Halifax

All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration , or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca