Health Promotion October schedule
By the Health Promotion Team
With multiple holidays on the horizon, we have done our best to adjust our schedule to fit your schedule. Here are the upcoming programs and events from Health Promotion in October
AODGGA (MITE code)
Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness
27 – 28 September 0800-1600hrs/ 0800-1200hrs
Halifax
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
5 October 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Better Health: Nutrition Edition
6th & 13th October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200 hrs
Halifax
Mental Fitness & Suicide Awareness (MITE code)
19 October 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
16th October 800-1600hrs
Halifax
Nutrition Pilot Program
17th & 18th October (2 sessions over 2 days) 0800-1600hrs
Halifax
To register for this pilot program, please contact our positional mailbox HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
25th October 800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Managing Angry Moments
20th & 27th October (2 sessions over 2 weeks) 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater
Better Health: Top Performance
30th October 0800-1500 hrs
Halifax
All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration , or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca