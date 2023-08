The Halifax Mariners men’s slo-pitch team will be representing the Atlantic region at nationals after their championship win at the CAF Atlantic Region Slo-Pitch Championship, which was held in Dartmouth from July 31 – August 4. The Mariners took down the Gagetown Warriors in the gold-medal game. This year’s CAF Slo-Pitch nationals will run from September 9-12 at CFB Borden for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.