Halifax-class ships mark milestone birthday

A group of Halifax-class frigates are celebrating 30th birthdays (anniversary of commissioning date) in 2024. Members of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Fredericton, seen here, marked the occasion on September 10 with a birthday barbecue on board in Halifax. The ship recently held a Change of Command, welcoming new Commanding Officer Commander Jonathan Maurice, and wrapped up a successful Ride for Wishes initiative in August. The ship’s company of HMCS Montréal, seen here during a port visit in Greece, celebrated on July 29 in the Indo-Pacific, where it is currently deployed on Operation Horizon. HMCS Ville de Québec, currently preparing for its own Op Horizon deployment in 2025, also marked 30 years this past summer (July 14).