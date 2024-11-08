Flying Stations event wraps up RCAF 100 at 12 Wing Shearwater

The Flying Stations meet and greet event was held on October 17 at 12 Wing Shearwater’s Sea King Club, serving as a close-out to the Wing’s celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as a chance to thank the Centennial Committee, sponsors, and others who supported events through the year.



The gathering also saw the unveiling of new planned upgrades to the Shearwater Aviation Park, including an aviation-themed playground and community pavilion. Nearly $12,000 was raised toward the park through a raffle draw sponsored by Air Canada Vacations, with Col (Ret’d) John Cody winning the grand prize trip package. Other winners received special RCAF 100 Halifax Mooseheads hockey jerseys.