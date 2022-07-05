FDU(A) takes base soccer trophy

PSP Halifax held a MEGA Soccer tournament from June 6-10 at Porteous Field, with great participation from teams across the Base, Fleet, and 12 Wing Shearwater. Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) was awarded the tournament trophy after a tight final game against Trinity, winning 4-3 in penalty kicks.

A number of base sporting events are scheduled through 2022 and 2023, and military personnel are encouraged to get involved. Speak to your unit sports rep or PSP Fitness and Sports staff for more information.

Base sports schedule:

MEGA Golf – July 18, 2022

MEGA Sailing – August 8-12, 2022

MEGA Slo-Pitch – September 19-23, 2022

Craig Blake Fitness Challenge – September 23, 2022

COTW/COTF Volleyball – October 3-7, 2022

COTW/COTF Badminton – November 14-18, 2022

COTW/COTF 3-on-3 Basketball – November 28 – December 02, 2022

MEGA Ice Hockey – February 27 – March 3, 2023

MEGA Curling – March 6-10, 2023

MEGA Floor Hockey – April 17-21, 2023