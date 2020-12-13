FDU(A) raises more than $10,000 for Christmas Daddies

Members from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) presented a cheque to the Christmas Daddies Telethon on 5 December, 2020, outside CTV Atlantic’s studio office. Although the run portion of the Christmas Daddies Navy Divers Run was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of FDU(A) continued to fundraise through a Go Fund Me page and raised $10,145 for children in need this holiday season.

The unit offered special thanks to major contributors Pleasant Street Diner. John’s Lunch and Aqua Lunch. (Left to right) LCdr Neville Lockyer, Commanding Officer, FDU(A), PO2 Marcel Croteau, S1 Brad Northrup and S1 Mike Laphen.