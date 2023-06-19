Don’t miss out on DND Family Days 2023

By PSP Halifax

DND Family Days is back at HMC Dockyard in Halifax for the first time since 2019! The event is presented by Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax and Sobeys, and organizers have made sure there are plenty of reasons for our CAF, DND and CFMWS families to come out on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

In addition to the following, the site will also include games, inflatables, food and drink to purchase, and a number of tours and displays from our DND partners including Canadian Fleet Atlantic, 5th Canadian Division, Military Police Unit Halifax and the CFB Halifax Fire Department.

Prizes

Prize draws will be announced starting at 2 p.m. in the main PSP tent – you have to be there to win!

A trip for a family of four from WestJet

A trip to Toronto from Via Rail, plus $500 travel vouchers

$500 Sobeys gift cards

Hotel and ticket packages to the YQM Country Fest August 24-26 in Dieppe, NB

Sets of tires provided by OK Tire

HFX Wanderers skybox tickets from Molson Coors

Nova Scotia Tattoo skybox tickets from Simply Hydraulics

Plenty of Bicycles to be given out each day, courtesy of Byrd Construction

CANEX gift cards

And so much more!

Swag

Be sure to visit the various tents and sponsor booths throughout the site to catch any fun giveaways, but pay special attention to the PSP Community Recreation booth. Our friends at Fundy Textile & Design have provided hundreds of tie-dye Family Days hoodies, t-shirts, towels and luggage tags, and our PSP team members are ready to hand them out to visitors with the “Magic Bag” giveaway game.

Special guests

The Halifax Mooseheads have been longtime supporters of the Canadian Armed Forces, with the team’s annual DND Appreciation Night going strong for nearly two decades, but this will be the organization’s first time at DND Family Days. Players will be on site for ball hockey with kids, and the team just might have some gear and prizes of their own to give away.

“The Mooseheads always step up for our Canadian Armed Forces and we’re so excited to have them join us at Family Days this year,” said Missy Sonier, Corporate Services Manager with PSP Halifax.

We’ll also be joined by representatives from OK Tire, who are bringing the CFL’s iconic Grey Cup trophy along on Friday afternoon. Other special guests include the Cube’n Links Mobile Golf Playground and the CBC Kids team with games and mascots.

The Family Days site opens at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Don’t miss out!