DND Appreciation at the Wanderers Grounds

On June 8, the Halifax Wanderers Football Club’s Department of National Defence (DND) Appreciation Match took place at the Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax. The event included two DND/Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) activation zones featuring multiple DND/CAF, Cadet and Military Family Resource Centre static displays and a special addition of Airshow Atlantic’s John Hart Spitfire! The Stadacona Band performed O’Canada during an opening ceremony that also included a tri-service flag party, military children and a ceremonial coin toss from the 12 Wing Commander, and a combined group from 12 Wing Pipes and Drums and 14 Wing Pipes & Drums put on a great half-time show. Rounding out the fun were our CAF mascots Sonar (Navy), Juno (Army), and Astra (Air Force) who came out to show their support for the team. Fun fact: The Base Logistics crane parked near Gate A was flying international maritime signal flags that spelled out Go Wanderers Go!