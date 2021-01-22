COVID-19 vaccinations begin at CFB Halifax

On Tuesday, January 12, Health Services members at CFB Halifax received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. These doses were administered to CAF members from the Mobile Medical Assistant Team (MMAT), nurses from the High Readiness Detachment and members of 1 Dental Unit, among others in the first priority group. These members will receive their second dose in early February. Capt Danielle Spooner, a primary care nurse from MMAT, was the first member to receive the vaccination from the Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) team, with Cpl Heidi King administering the vaccination.



