Construction underway on final AOPV

The first steel was cut for the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray on August 15 at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax facility. The future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray will be the sixth and final vessel to be constructed as part of the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) project. RCN leadership, executives and employees from the shipyard, and representatives from the federal government were all in attendance. The ship is named after Lt Robert Hampton Gray of British Columbia, who served as a pilot with the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm in the Second World War – he was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously after he died carrying out air strikes on a Japanese destroyer in August of 1945.