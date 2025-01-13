CANEX thanks volunteers with annual appreciation event

By H&R MFRC

The CANEX Gives Back Volunteer Appreciation Night was a beautiful celebration of community and generosity. As piano music filled the air, the sounds of laughter and conversation mingled with the atmosphere of camaraderie. Volunteers from Personnel Support Programs (PSP) and the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) were honored for their tremendous contributions, enjoying cheesecake and a fantastic performance of Curmudgeon Christmas at the Grafton Street Dinner Theatre — the show is a humorous tale about disgruntled North Pole employees.

The event truly embodied the spirit of the volunteerism — togetherness, joy, and giving. Volunteers made an incredible impact, contributing 7,280 hours of their time, which equates to a donation of $110,656 at minimum wage.

The importance of volunteers extends beyond the time they contribute; it’s the heart and passion they bring to every task.

The future of volunteerism looks bright, with young volunteers like Jack Burton leading the way. Jack, recognized as the Youth Volunteer of the Year, exemplifies the power of youth in making a difference. His dedication to the Henderson Sweetman Youth Centre and encouragement of his peers to get involved serves as an inspiring example of community leadership.

To all the volunteers who donated their time this year, thank you. Your selflessness is the foundation of everything we do. We truly appreciate your continued support.